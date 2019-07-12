TS Barry almost stationary; Mississippi River expected to peak at 17.1 feet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Barry continues to churn offshore with little change in strength. Bands of heavy rain are starting to rotate over the eastern part of the storm. The rain is expected to continue overnight.
The Mississippi River is now projected to only make it to the minor flood stage, which is a little above 17 feet. The latest forecast puts it at about 17.5 feet - much lower than earlier predicted by NOAA (19 feet).
Depending on the final track of the storm, the impacts could be multiple inches of rain, gusty winds, and coastal storm surge.
It may not be until late Sunday that weather conditions begin to improve and our flood risk decreases.
Landfall is expected by daybreak Saturday.
Stay with FOX 8 on air and online for all of the latest weather information. You can always track the storm and get live updates from our FOX 8 meteorologists by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.