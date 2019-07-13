City of Kenner under state of emergency

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The city of Kenner is currently under a state of emergency declared by Mayor Ben Zahn, following similar declarations made by both Jefferson Parish and the state of Louisiana.
The Emergency Operations Center remains at a Level 2 activation and city employees are available to take calls about non-emergency, weather-related issues.
The Help Line for residents – 504-468-4357 - will remain available at least through tonight.
Entergy is stationed at the Pontchartrain Center as base camp for hundreds of utility trucks and personnel in order to quickly respond to power issues both in Kenner and throughout the area as soon as winds fall below the 30 mph safety threshold.
Mayor Ben Zahn, along with Police Chief Mike Glaser, Fire Chief Keith Crimen and members of the City Council and the Emergency Management Department, are closely following developments associated with Hurricane Barry, which forced a number of closings and cancellations.
At this time, Williams Boulevard between Kenner Avenue (Railroad Tracks) and Rev. Richard Wilson Drive, remains closed until it is determined the threat of flooding has subsided.
Levees in the city have been inspected on a daily basis, and no issues have been reported. Because the city’s levees average about 25 feet, there is no concern at this time about river flooding in Kenner.
Garbage and recycling collection for Saturday is postponed and all recreation programs and events are canceled.
Jefferson Transit and RTA have suspended all public transit service in Kenner and the parish. That includes the Kenner Loop line.
The impact throughout Kenner so far from Hurricane Barry has been minimal, with no street flooding reported and a relatively small number of trees and a few power lines downed overnight.
City offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 15, during regular business hours.
