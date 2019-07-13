Coast Guard rescues 12 people from flood in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 12 people from flooded areas in Terrebonne Parish early Saturday morning (July 13).
The residents were trapped on Island Rd. in five houses, according to parish leaders. One pet was rescued as well.
The rescue was near the Isle de Jean Charles community.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received an initial report at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Eight of the stranded residents were rescued by a 24-foot response boat. Four others and their cat were hoisted into a helicopter and taken to the Houma airport, the Coast Guard said.
The condition of the people who were rescued was not released.
