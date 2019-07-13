Continuing coverage: Tracking Barry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical storm Barry has finally made a turn to the northwest at 5mph. We are still looking at a landfall west of Morgan city after 11:00am. Rain bands with squalls will continue to spiral into the area with down bursts of rain and gusty winds. Rain totals have been manageable for the time being, however we will continue to watch the potential of heavier bands as the day progresses. The flood threat remains so stay vigilant. FOX 8 is on air and online now with the latest.