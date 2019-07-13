Entergy: Nearly 60,000 customers without power in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Entergy was trying to restore power to 58,000 customers across Louisiana as Hurricane Barry crept into the state Saturday morning.
A team of more than 2,900 restoration workers have been working in areas where it is safe to do so.
“As the storm continues to move ashore, crews are facing several challenges, including road and flood-gate closures, impassable roadways due to flooding and high winds preventing the use of bucket trucks in some areas,” an Entergy Louisiana spokesperson said.
Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes were hardest hit with approximately 30,000 customer outages.
There is no estimate on when all of the customers will have their power restored.
If you find or suspect damaged gas or power lines, call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).
