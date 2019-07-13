Hurricane Barry is a low-grade Category 1, but won’t stay that way for long. It is expected to weaken as it moves inland, though still producing gusty winds and heavy rain in bands that spread all the way to Alabama.
Winds will be gusty at times through this evening, but rain will continue to be the biggest threat to most of our area through Sunday afternoon.
Following the heavy rain threat, north shore rivers may rise to dangerous levels early to middle next week.
