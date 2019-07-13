Mandatory evacuation ordered in parts of Terrebonne Parish

Water overtops levees in Dularge
By FOX8Live.com Staff | July 13, 2019 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 4:35 PM

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A mandatory evacuation notice has been issued for Terrebonne Parish in all areas along LA Hwy. 315 and Brady Rd. below or south of Falgout Canal.

The mandatory evacuation is necessary due to the overtopping of the Lower Dularge East Levee. The levee was overtopped as Tropical Storm Barry made landfall on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Evacuees may shelter at the Houma Municipal Auditorium at 880 Verret Street in Houma, but should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula and supplies to last 3 days.

If transportation to Houma Municipal Auditorium is required, please call (985) 873-6357 to arrange pick-up. Household pets brought to the Auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owners.

