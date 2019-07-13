Recommended evacuation issued for Pointe-Aux-Chenes

POINTE-AUX-CHENES La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle issued a recommended evacuation for the Pointe-Aux-Chenes community Saturday evening (July 13).
Cantrelle made the announcement shortly before 5 p.m., citing levee over-topping in the area. A shelter has been open at the Raceland Recreation Center at 241 Recreation Drive.
Additionally, LA Highway 24 is closed in Larose, meaning evacuees should use Highway 90. For assistance, call the parish’s emergency preparedness at 985-537-7603.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.