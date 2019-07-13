All flights out of Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans canceled due to Barry

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Due to the impacts of Barry along Louisiana’s coastline, all flight out the Louis Armstrong International Airport have been canceled.
The airport tweeted the update around 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 after several airlines had already canceled flights. Airport officials say Jet Blue, Frontier, and Southwest Airlines canceled flights Friday at the airport. Southwest Airlines is suspending operations into Sunday morning.
The airport says most airlines plan to resume normal operations Sunday, July 14, weather permitting.
Check flymsy.com for specific information on flights.
