Barry moves inland, rain chances remain thru Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Barry continues to move inland into Southwest Louisiana and weaken. The storm is expected to become a remnant low over Arkansas by Monday.
Barry’s rain bands will continue to push inland from the Gulf and spread across southeast Louisiana through Sunday. Some of the latest data coming in does show that the highest rainfall totals will remain west of our region which is certainly good news.
That does not mean let your guard down as Sunday will bring another high chance of rain with some being heavy at times.
As we go into the new work week, our regular summer pattern will return. Highs will make it back to the 90s with those pop up storms possible each afternoon.
Flash flooding from rain and river flooding threat remains. Motion will remain very slow as there is very little to steer the system sandwiched between two high pressure systems with only a weak trough to help pull the system north.
