Truck crashes into canal, gas pole in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A truck crashed into a Metairie canal, causing a gas line to burst.
The wreck happened on West Esplanade Ave. at St. Mary St. around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to Jefferson Parish fire officials, the driver of the trucks fled from the scene. He was later taken into custody.
The gas line was still leaking at 8:15 p.m., but crews said wind was helping the gas fumes dissipate.
West Esplanade Ave. was temporarily closed in both directions.
