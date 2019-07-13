Truck crashes into canal, gas pole in Metairie

Car in Metairie canal breaks gas line
By Chris Finch | July 12, 2019 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 9:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A truck crashed into a Metairie canal, causing a gas line to burst.

The wreck happened on West Esplanade Ave. at St. Mary St. around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to Jefferson Parish fire officials, the driver of the trucks fled from the scene. He was later taken into custody.

The gas line was still leaking at 8:15 p.m., but crews said wind was helping the gas fumes dissipate.

West Esplanade Ave. was temporarily closed in both directions.

