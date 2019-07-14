2-alarm fire in Harvey displaces family of 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -One family of three is displaced because of a two-alarm fire in Harvey, Saturday night (July 13).
Harvey Volunteer Fire Company number two, were called to the 2121 block of Doleac St. around 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house and requested a second-alarm, moments later.
About twenty firefighters got the blaze under control within 45 minutes and cleared the scene by midnight.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, no one got hurt in this incident.
