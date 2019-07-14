Barry downgraded to depression, but tropical rain bands continue into Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The final advisory has been issued by the National Hurricane Center on what is now being called Tropical Depression Barry.
Just because the storm is no more, doesn’t mean our rain impacts will suddenly come to an end. Through Sunday night, the New Orleans metro area can expect more of those tropical rain bands spinning across the area and if one sits on your location for more than an hour, you can easily see a quick 2 - 3 inches of rain. However, we will likely see a decrease in areal coverage as time goes on and Barry moves farther into Arkansas.
The upcoming workweek will be characterized by lessening rain chances and rising heat levels. There will still be a good coverage of storms around Monday, as Barry’s moisture tail lingers around the area. But by Tuesday, we begin to transition back to normal summer. Come midweek, highs will return to the low to middle 90s, and each day there will be a chance for a stray storm.
Thankfully, elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic, all will remain quiet for the next week.
