Heavy Rain and Severe Threats Continue

Heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats through this evening. These are trailing bands from Tropical Storm Barry whose center is well removed in the northern parts of the state.
Due to the lack of substantial rain yesterday, river flooding forecasts have come way down. We will watch closely for any changes following today’s rainfall, but the threat of major flooding is over.
Monday may still feature some rainy conditions at times, but generally the forecast will improve through mid-week. The heat will gradually return as rain chances diminish.
