Jefferson Parish evacuations lifted, curfew in effect for Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish’s mandatory evacuations put in place as Tropical Storm Barry moved through the area were lifted Sunday afternoon (July 14).
The evacuation orders for lower lying Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria, Jean Lafitte and Grand Isle were all lifted around 3:30 p.m. However, a curfew from dusk to dawn is in effect for Grand Isle while crews continue to restore power.
Jefferson Parish officials said those who do return Sunday should only do so in a high water vehicle, as some streets are still flooded and roadways may be impassible for lower cars as the water continues to recede.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.