LSP: Teen killed after car turns into path of pickup truck on Barataria Blvd.

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash the happened Saturday evening in Marrero.
According to investigators, 24-year-old Jarell Sino of Braithwaite was traveling southbound on Barataria Boulevard just after 5 p.m. in a 2010 Mercury Milan when for unknown reasons the vehicle turned into the path of a GMC Sierra truck traveling northbound. Sino’s vehicle was then struck by the pickup truck.
A passenger in Sino’s vehicle, 19-year-old Ryan Moliere Jr. of Pointe a la Hache, was killed.
Sino and the driver of the pickup truck suffered minor to moderate injuries.
State Police do not believe that impairment played a part in the crash but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.