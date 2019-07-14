Nicondra: Tropical Warnings Dropped For Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Barry continued as a tropical storm in the early advisories, but as it heads father north wind and surge warnings for our region were dropped and replaced with a coastal flood advisory through the afternoon. Coastal areas will see elevated tides. A flash flood watch and river flood warnings for most rivers draining into Lake Pontchartrain continue at least into this evening. Only the Tchefuncte is now expected reach major flood status and as forecast are revised based on rainfall some of the crest forecast have been lowered a bit. River crest will be Monday and Tuesday. It’s not out of the question we see some isolated storms that quickly drop an inch or two or training storms dropping rain over one location which is why the Flash Flood Watch remains, but everyone will not see significant rain totals. It’s impossible to pin point who might get in on the rain. It now appears the forecasted high rain totals associated with Barry will set up west of our main forecast region. Rainy conditions will linger into the start of the week, but more breaks and warmer temperatures rebound by the middle of the week.