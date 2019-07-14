RTA to resume service starting Sunday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Regional Transit Authority has announced they will be resuming service Sunday afternoon.
Starting at 1 p.m., RTA will resume bus service and their paratransit service.
Ferry service will also resume at the Lower Algiers/Chalmette Ferry. The Algiers Point/Canal Street Ferry will resume but be replaced by buses.
Streetcars will continue to be replaced by buses until all streetcar lines are cleared of debris and vehicles are moved from the neutral grounds.
