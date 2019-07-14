St. Charles Parish lifts voluntary evacuation order

“Overall, St. Charles Parish faired well during Tropical Storm Barry. Mother Nature is often difficult to predict, but we rely on the experts to forecast the most likely scenario and subsequently, St. Charles Parish prepares in order to protect its residents,” Cochran said in a news release. “I want to thank the employees and first responders who stepped up and worked around the clock to prepare and respond to the needs of our residents. Most of all, I appreciate our citizens for being patient and vigilant throughout this event. We are resilient, no matter what is thrown our way, and it is an honor to serve you.”