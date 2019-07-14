St. Charles Parish lifts voluntary evacuation order

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish lifted a voluntary evacuation Sunday evening (July 14), ordered for low-lying areas the day before during Tropical Storm Barry.
Parish President Larry Cochran made the announcement around 6:15 p.m., saying the area was spared from the worst of the storm, but also thanking everyone for their preparation.
“Overall, St. Charles Parish faired well during Tropical Storm Barry. Mother Nature is often difficult to predict, but we rely on the experts to forecast the most likely scenario and subsequently, St. Charles Parish prepares in order to protect its residents,” Cochran said in a news release. “I want to thank the employees and first responders who stepped up and worked around the clock to prepare and respond to the needs of our residents. Most of all, I appreciate our citizens for being patient and vigilant throughout this event. We are resilient, no matter what is thrown our way, and it is an honor to serve you.”
Cochran said all parks and government offices will resume normal operations Monday morning and all roads have been reopened.
HESCO baskets will remain in place along Des Allemands Bayou throughout the remainder of hurricane season.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.