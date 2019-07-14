Terrebonne Parish lifts evacuation order for Dularge

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish officials have lifted the evacuation order for residents of Dularge living below the Falgout Canal. The order was lifted Sunday morning.
Residents in the area were told to evacuate after levees in the area were over topped during Tropical Storm Barry causing some flooding.
Officials say no homes were flooded.
Crews are working to shore up the levees until work on the parish’s levee system is completed.
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove is warning residents returning to their homes to proceed with caution because there may still be some water over the road in some places including Brady Road.
Dove also added that Hwy 315 past the floodgate remains flooded but waters are slowly receding.
