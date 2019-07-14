Flash flood, tornado warnings issued in metro area

July 13, 2019 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 8:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Weather Service issued a second tornado warning in the metro area Saturday night (July 13). Flash flood warnings are also in effect through 11 p.m. as rain bands move through the area.

The first tornado warning was in effect through 8 p.m. in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East and areas surrounding Chalmette, Terrytown, Violet, St. Bernard, Belle Chase, Delcour and Crown Point.

The second warning was issued at 8:19 p.m. for areas including New Orleans East, Chalmette and Violet. In remains in effect through 8:45 p.m.

