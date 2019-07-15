Beach cleanup crews busy after Barry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cleanup crews are busy removing the remaining sand left behind by Barry along the beaches in Harrison County.
Workers started early Monday morning, combing the sand. A debris line can be seen on the beach, showing how far the storm surge pushed ashore during the weekend storm.
Crews are starting on the west end of Harrison County at Henderson Point and working their way east to Biloxi. Additional workers are also working near Courthouse Road in Gulfport removing sand from against the sea wall.
While Barry did leave quite a mess for the beaches, Harrison County Sand Beach Authority director Chuck Loftis says it could have been much worse. He says he’s grateful the beaches aren’t in any worse shape.
It’ll take crews about two weeks until they can clean all of the county’s beaches, depending on weather, of course.
