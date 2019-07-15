Bruce: Slow but sure we are improving

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Spotty showers and downpours will be on and off today as the last of Barry’s moisture moves through. A Flash Flood Watch will continue for the area through 6 PM.
As rain totals were lower than forecast, all flood warnings on rivers have been dropped.
As the week progresses, rain chances will lower to the normal spotty pm summer storms. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s tomorrow through the weekend.
No tropical development is expected for the rest of the week.
