City of New Orleans: Parking, RTA, garbage pickup back to normal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is back to business after Hurricane Barry.
Drivers who parked their vehicles on the neutral grounds or sidewalks should move as soon as possible. Parking restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday (July 15).
Normal garbage collection resumes today. The city is asking residents to collect debris and tree limbs. Filled sandbags should not be thrown in garbage bins. Garbage should not be put out until 4 p.m. the day before collections.
RTA service has returned to normal.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.