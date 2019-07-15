ROAD CLOSURES: U.S. 165, U.S. 171 reopen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Flash flood warnings have been extended until 10:15 a.m. for portions of SWLA as heavy rain continues. This has caused traveling to become dangerous. Remember: Turn around don’t drown!
Allen Parish:
- US 165 at Deer Pen Road (north of Oberlin) has reopened, but has high water.
- La. 113 from US 190 to milepost 1 is CLOSED.
- La. 26 east of Oberlin has high water.
- US 190 in Reeves is experiencing high water.
- US 165 southbound near Blue Blush Road is experiencing high water.
- US 165 northbound, north of Oberlin is experiencing high water.
- LA 1151 near Neville Vizina Rd. is experiencing high water.
- Norris Road between Bluebush Road and Ward Road are experiencing high water.
- Bluebush Road is experiencing high water.
- River Dam Road is experiencing high water.
- Cypress Creek Road is experiencing high water.
- Callahan Road is experiencing high water.
- Pine Lane is experiencing high water.
- Jones Lane is experiencing high water.
- Creel Lane is experiencing high water.
- New Street is experiencing high water.
- 7th Street Extension in Oakdale is experiencing high water.
- Mowad Drive is experiencing high water.
- Terry Lane is experiencing high water.
- Mockingbird Lane is experiencing high water.
- Lisa Lane is experiencing high water.
- West Beck Avenue is experiencing high water.
- East 7th Avenue in Oakdale is experiencing high water.
- North 13th Street in Oakdale is experiencing high water.
- Williams Street in Oakdale is closed.
- Parts of 7th Avenue in Oakdale are closed.
- Parts of Mill Street in Oakdale are closed.
- Parts of Crestwell Street in Oakdale are closed.
- The Oak Park Subdivision in Oakdale is closed.
- 6th Street in Oberlin is experiencing high water.
- 13th Street in Oberlin is experiencing high water.
- West 4th Avenue in Oberlin is experiencing high water.
- Main Street near the Oberlin Courthouse is experiencing high water.
- Lauderdale Wood Yard Road near the Allen Correctional Center is experiencing high water.
- Hickory Flat Road is experiencing high water.
- Neville Vizena Road is experiencing high water.
- Green Oak Road is experiencing high water.
- Lizzy Cole Road is experiencing high water.
- Parish Line Road is experiencing high water.
- Old Ferry Road is experiencing high water.
Beauregard Parish:
- HWY 171 from Moss Bluff to Ragley is open northbound but still has high water along the route. DOTD says that the route remains closed southbound from milepost 11 - 13.
Calcasieu Parish:
- LA 184 (MM 24) just south of Black Bayou Bridge is experiencing high water.
- HWY 171 from Moss Bluff to Ragley is open northbound but still has high water along the route. DOTD says that the route remains closed southbound from milepost 11 - 13.
- Holbrook Park Road and Cooley Road are experiencing high water.
- Stagecoach Lane is experiencing high water.
- Bigwoods Starks Road and Church Street are experiencing high water.
- Anthony Ferry Road near the Anthony Ferry Boat Launch is experiencing high water.
- 1st Street through 3rd Street along Highway 12 in Starks are experiencing high water.
- East and West Levingwood Road is experiencing high water.
- Evangeline Highway between JE Miller Road and Old River Road are experiencing high water.
- The intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and Sutherland Road are experiencing high water.
- Number 7 Road at Big Woods Road is experiencing high water.
- Paul White Road is experiencing high water.
- Coffee Road is experiencing high water.
- Perkins Ferry Road at Clark Court is experiencing high water.
- High Hope Road is experiencing high water.
- Highway 27 at Bankens Road is experiencing high water.
- Gillis Cutoff is experiencing high water.
Cameron Parish:
- The Cameron Ferry will be returning to intermittent service. The ferry could be shut down temporarily due to high wind gusts.
