Grand Isle, Lafitte schools to reopen Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Schools in Grand Isle and Lafitte are scheduled to reopen Tuesday (July 15), after the area was slammed with flooding and heavy rains due to Tropical Storm Barry.
Fisher Middle-High, Kerner Elementary and Grand Isle schools will all resume their normal summer schedules, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish School District said Monday afternoon.
With those openings, all Jefferson Parish schools and offices will have resumed normal operations following some evacuations and closures over the weekend.
