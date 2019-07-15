Grand Isle, Lafitte schools to reopen Tuesday

Areas in Lafitte remained flooded Sunday (July 14), after Tropical Storm Barry moved through the area. (Photo courtesy Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner) (Source: Courtesy Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner)
July 15, 2019 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 3:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Schools in Grand Isle and Lafitte are scheduled to reopen Tuesday (July 15), after the area was slammed with flooding and heavy rains due to Tropical Storm Barry.

Fisher Middle-High, Kerner Elementary and Grand Isle schools will all resume their normal summer schedules, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish School District said Monday afternoon.

With those openings, all Jefferson Parish schools and offices will have resumed normal operations following some evacuations and closures over the weekend.

