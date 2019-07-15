GRAPHIC: Video shows double homicide in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect after surveillance video was recovered from the scene of a double homicide in New Orleans East on July 2.
According to NOPD, the shooting video was recorded just after 2:20 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Downmann and Dwyer roads. In the video, the suspect can be seen arriving on the scene in an older model F-150, with dark tinted windows and an extended cab. He exits the vehicle, rushes into a crowd and fires “multiple rounds" at the first victim’s car, fatally striking him.
A few minutes later, the second victim came to the scene. While he was checking on the first victim, the suspect returned to the scene in the same vehicle, shot into the crowd again, hitting the second victim.
Warning: The contents of the video may be disturbing for some viewers.
The first victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the second was brought to the hospital, where he later died.
The Orleans Parish Corner later identified the victims as 61-year-old Stephen George, Jr. and 40-year-old Kendrick Cockerham.
NOPD said a woman was also injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity or whereabouts is asked to call homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
