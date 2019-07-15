July 10 rains flooded hundreds of cars in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local car dealerships and repair shops say they’re still inundated with people bringing in waterlogged vehicles, almost a week after heavy rains soaked the area and caused widespread street flooding last Wednesday (July 10).
Uptown resident Alexander Yiannopoulis is one of many seeking repairs after his car flooded in the deluge.
“My wife went downtown to her job and as she was driving, there was floodwater everywhere, and I didnt see it myself, but she said she was getting water almost up to the window on Tchoupitoulas,” Yiannopoulis said.
Yiannopoulis got his car towed to Paretti Mazda in Metairie and he was far from the only one, according to Ryan Vucinovich, who works at the dealership.
Vucinovich said more than a dozen vehicles have been brought in since Wednesday, with four more coming in Monday. And, he said the requests for help are still pouring in, with many people saying they wanted to wait to see what impact Barry would have over the weekend.
“Not knowing what it was going to bring, they were just kind of waiting to see,” Vucinovich said.
The biggest and most common mistake Vucinovich said people make is trying to turn their car on after they let the water drain from their vehicles.
“It sucks the water through the air intake, which causes internal engine damage and makes it a lot more expensive to be repaired,” he said.
Unfortunately, that’s what Yiannopoulis did, as he hoped the damage wouldn’t be too severe.
“It’s a big mess,” Yiannopoulis said.
Luckily, Vucinovich said it’s a mess that can be cleaned.
“We’ve already removed the interior, have all the seats out, the connectors being dried,” Vucinovich said. “We have a dehumidifier inside the car, removing all moisture even that is unseen. And yeah, it’ll be back to new probably by tomorrow.”
But, the repairs are not cheap and local insurance agents said it’s important to make sure you have comprehensive coverage that includes flood protection -- other wise you’ll likely be paying out of pocket. Agents told FOX 8 they’ve gotten hundreds of claims for flooded out vehicles from Wednesday’s rain.
Vucinovich said the repairs typically take two or three days to complete.
