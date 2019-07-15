Lafourche waters begin to recede, but many areas still flooded

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - For many people who live and work in lower Lafourche Parish, Sunday was a day to begin assessing damage and returning back home after Tropical Storm Barry soaked the area, causing floods, power outages and wind damage.
Just outside the floodgates in Golden Meadow, residents said they saw up to six feet of water as Barry moved through. While the water was receding Sunday, many were still without power.
Lafourche Parish resident Gayle Mobley said she is staying positive, despite her harrowing weekend.
“We made it,” Mobley said after riding out the storm. “My daughter and I thought we were going to get in the attic if we had to. We didn’t know what we were going to do.”
Mobley and her family, including her pregnant daughter, rode out the storm in their home, watching the water levels raise and then slowly creep back down. She said they’ve been without power for two days and were still waiting for it to be turned back on Sunday evening.
“It got pretty rough, and we got about six feet of water up here. We were kind of scared it would get in the house,” she said.
Being situated just outside of Golden Meadows, Mobley’s home lies beyond the floodgate’s protection and while she said she is no stranger to high waters, she was caught off guard this time around.
“We didn’t expect it to be this bad,” she said. “We kept thinking this is just a tropical storm.”
In Lockport, residents like Dave Theriot prepared for business as usual, spending much of the day Sunday clearing debris from his yard and packing up the generator he didn’t end up needing.
“Cleaning up and eating a lot of food because we got a lot of food stocked, and we’re eating a lot now,” Theriot said.
Theriot and his family played host to relatives from Galiano and Cutoff who were fearful of flooding at home.
“It was nice, a little family bonding but, you know how it is. It was interesting. But the circumstances could’ve been better,” he said.
Lafourche Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle said there are no remaining concerns about flooding as long as the rain doesn’t return in heavy bursts.
Pumps are still 100 percent operational and levees are in good shape, according to Cantrelle. Still, that doesn’t offer much consolation for folks like Mobley, who is patiently for a glimpse of grass in her flooded front yard.
Residents without power Sunday night said they have not been given an estimate as to when it will be restored.
