NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a rough weekend and a few heavy down pours even on Monday southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will trend back to more typical summer weather over the next several days. High temperatures tempered by the clouds and rain will return to the low to mid 90s by mid-week with just a few spotty storms. The trend will continue into the weekend. Overnight lows will be very mild in the middle to upper 70s.