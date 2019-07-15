NOPD: At least 1 killed in N.O. East quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At least one person was killed in a quadruple shooting in New Orleans East Monday afternoon (July 15), according to NOPD.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of Martin Drive, where four people were shot. About 20 minutes later, NOPD said one man had been pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said two victims were brought to the hospital by EMS and a fourth victim was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.
No additional information was immediately available, FOX 8 will update this story as more details become known.
