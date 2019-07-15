Pelicans get knocked out of NBA Summer League playoffs by Memphis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans memorable summer in Las Vegas came to end against the Memphis Grizzlies in the semifinals Saturday (July 14).
Brandon Clarke made a dunk with 10.7 left in overtime, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 88-86.
Trevon Bluiett led the Pelicans with 16 points. Rookies Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Silva each had 14. Veteran NBA player Kenrich Williams added 10.
Zion Williamson played only nine minutes in Vegas, sitting out for precautionary reasons with a knee injury.
“That’s what I was telling the guys. They’re such a great group of guys to coach. It’s been an unbelievable experience. We started this summer league off being about Zion Williamson, rightfully so. No. 1 pick in the draft, outstanding player,” said Pelicans summer league coach Fred Vinson.
“OnCe he was out, it became something different. This group really bonded together. They supported each other. Guys who were playing on the floor, guys who weren’t playing on the floor. They supported each other, that’s what I wanted to see. Guys become a team. You support your teammate regardless of what happened to you individually. I thought those guys did a great job. Very commendable effort for that.”
