Plaquemines residents return home after Barry evacuations lifted

PLAQUEMINES, La. (WVUE) - With the worst of Barry believed to be behind them, some folks in Plaquemines Parish are breathing a little easier Sunday (July 14), while others are taking stock of the damage.
One farmer told FOX 8 his entire warehouse, his barns and his pastures all flooded, but this is something he said he’s dealt with over a dozen times.
Highway 23 was reopened in both directions Sunday morning, but the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office still urged drivers to use caution in areas like Myrtle Grove, West Pointe a la Hache and Point Celeste due to some remaining street flooding and debris.
Crews could be seen along the highway Sunday morning along with DOTD and the National Guard. A recent checkpoint was also lifted on the west bank, as residents began to trickle back home to assess the damage.
Joe Haberg lives in Plaquemines and said he was eager to get back to check on his family, but was mostly pleased with the way the situation was handled
“They did the best they could do," Haberg said. "I’m headed down to Port Sulpher now. I’ve got family down there and I’m gonna go check on them. I’ve been talking to them, they’re all OK, but I’m going to go visit with them for a little while, as long as I can get through that water down there.”
With Barry fizzling out, Haberg said he knows we’re not out of the woods yet, with the height of hurricane season still yet to come.
“Now your just waiting for the next one to come, up until November anyway," Haberg said.
While much of the flooding in Plaquemines was caused by overtopping of some of the back levees, Parish President Kirk Lepine wanted to stress that they were marsh levees. He said all the levees along the river held strong, which was a large concern heading up to this storm
The parish lifted all mandatory evacuation, but Lepine said residents still need to have patience.
“Just be cognizant of the water,” Lepine said. “It’s close to Highway 23. We lifted the mandatory evacuation at 10 this morning to let our residents go home. We told them to be prepared, that it may be slow going and [to] be safe. We don’t anticipate any additional flooding at this time.”
Lepine said there are no reports of any homes flooding in the parish.
