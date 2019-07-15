Rain Around to Start the Week

Rain isn’t totally out of the forecast just yet. A Flash Flood Watch will continue for the area through 6 PM. Scattered showers and storms could be heavy at times today.
Thankfully, rainfall amounts were not extreme north of the Lake this weekend, so major river flooding is no longer a threat.
Rain chances will be dropping through the week, and temperatures will increase as more and more sun peeks through. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s tomorrow through the weekend.
No tropical development is expected for the rest of the week.
