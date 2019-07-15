Storm recovery begins as Gov. Edwards plans to visit areas affected by Barry

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Governor John bel Edwards will travel to Plaquemines, Terrebonne, and St. Mary parishes to survey the impact of the storm on Monday (July 15).
Along Jean Lafitte Blvd. there are dozens of sandbags placed along the road in Jefferson Parish. Crews will spend the day collecting more across the area.
Mayor Tim Kerner said after performing levee inspections, he thinks the flood protection system is in good shape. Homes along the bayou in that were not yet protected by the levee did take in some water. Kerner said they will bring out additional pumps to help remove the rain water.
"The water receded enough I don't have any concerns. If anything happens to the levees, we have pumps in place to pump out the rainwater,” Kerner said. “And places where they don't have levees along the bayou in the back, they kind of accumulated water, so we have additional pumps to pump them out as soon as possible."
The storm continued to dump water across southwest and northern Louisiana. Barry made ground fall on Saturday morning as a Cat. 1 hurricane but was quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm.
