THE INVESTIGATORS: Two elected leaders defend Las Vegas business trip during Hurricane Barry

The Ascension entourage stayed in the Caesar’s Palace hotel. In fact, they remain in the hotel as of Monday. The 9News Investigations have learned that the hotels associated with the conference do not include Caesar’s Palace. The host hotels for the conference include the Bally’s Las Vegas, listed at $149 a night and the Paris Las Vegas, listed at $179 a night. It is unclear if the host hotels were fully booked when the reservations for the Ascension group were made; however, a check of the Caesar’s Palace website shows that with included discounts, the lowest rates are $109 a night and the higher rates are listed at more than $430 a night.