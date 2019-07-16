Being a little wet behind the ears is no problem for Ole Miss QB

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It doesn’t happen often when a 20-year-old is invited to speak and represent his school at SEC Media Days.
However being young and thrust into the spotlight is nothing new for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
Born January 31, 1999, Corral is one of the last born in the 20th century, but he has proven himself to be a born leader.
“My parents did a great job of raising me,” said Corral. “I have always been able to handle situations, especially on the field, but even when it comes to handle the limelight.”
Corral won the starting job at quarterback following spring practice, where he not only showed the ability to run the Rebels offense, but also be a leader despite his young age.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.