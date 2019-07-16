Better Weekend Rain Chances

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The typical July heat is back for the rest of the week with just a spotty storm or two. A weak tropical wave will move into the area over the weekend combined with a jet stream dip and bring a more typical chance of daily showers and storms.
Highs will reach the mid 90s over the next few days. However by the weekend and next week the extra clouds and showers will keep temperatures closer to 90 or even the upper 80s at times.
The tropics are quiet for the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.