Beyond Barry Means Drier And Hotter Weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The remnants of Barry have finally moved out, as drier and hotter temps will be the norm. We will get back to the typical summer pattern with a few spotty pm showers or thunderstorms. Most of the day will be drier, Highs will top out near 90 with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise.
Rain chances will be dropping through the week, and temperatures will increase as more and more sun peeks through. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s today through the weekend.
No tropical development is expected for the rest of the week.
