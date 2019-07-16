City Council meets with S&WB about recent flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of the New Orleans City Council called officials with the Sewerage and Water Board on Tuesday (July 16), to discuss the agency’s performance during last Wednesday’s flood.
Council members tried to hone in on several issues in their effort to minimize impacts of flooding, which they say is only going to continue.
Questions arose about everything from screen covers for drains to programs designed to clean out miles of pipes.
But Sewerage and Water Board officials said the basic problem was the eight inches of rainfall in some places in two hours, which is more than four times the amount of rain that the system is designed to handle.
The Board also said it had a water main break at one pumping station, as somebody dumped a trampoline in a canal and that lightning strikes caused pumps to go down.
Members of the Sewerage and Water Board said they will have an electrician at pumping stations to try and monitor power supply during future storms.
There was also discussion about efforts to hold storm water in places like City Park’s lagoons, which are now being deepened and city officials say progress is being made there as well.
