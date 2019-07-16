1 dead, 1 injured in separate New Orleans overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two overnight shootings in different parts of New Orleans left one man dead and another man injured.
The latest one happened in the Seventh Ward around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning (July 16).
A man was shot to death in the 2000 blk. of Abundance St., the NOPD said.
An earlier shooting happened near the intersection of Weaver Ave. and Irby St. just before midnight.
Police were called to the Little Woods area, but the person who was shot had already made it to the hospital.
If you know anything about these shootings, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
