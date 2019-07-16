FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #38: Country Day HS Coach Joe Chango

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Each Friday of June and July, FOX 8 is sitting down with a local high school football coach to preview the season and get to know them beyond the bright lights of high school football games. The coaches will also discuss the future of some of their top recruits.
Country Day coach Joe Chango on telling his parents about his decision to be a football coach:
“They weren’t real happy about it at the time. We were sitting at a diner in New Jersey when I told them and my mom didn’t reallly seem too happy about it and my father was thinking 'well, I didn’t need to send you to $50,000/year Tulane to be a teacher and coach but my dad was lucky enough that he got involved with coaching at the level and started that program in my town with his brother, my uncle, in 1966 whenever it was when they moved to Kenilworth but he was able to coach and was a business man, he went out and raised money, had a family - I mean, I’ve got four brothers, we were never wanting for anything, he took care of us. But he also had the opportunity to coach so he knew, he knew once you get bit by that bug what it is like. So I think...they weren’t disappointed or unhappy. I think they would have liked if I had taken the path I had originally picked out which was to be a lawyer, run for governor one day but I think now they now that i took the path that I was supposed to take and they’ve seen the effect i’ve had on kids in my career and the way my players and I react and I think now my father thinks that If I had done something else, it would have been a waste.”
Chango on his fit at Country Day:
“I think it’s been more of them trying to adjust to me and just saying ‘that’s our football coach out there.’ The place has been great. I teach in the classroom. When I was getting hired there, they had offered me a PE position and I told them I wouldn’t take a PE position because I wanted to be in the classroom. A big part of that was that I knew it was an academic place and for me to be on the field telling the guys 'hey, you’ve got to get on your homework, you’ve got to get on your homework, you’ve got to be studying for your test, when they knew that I’m going home to make lesson plans and make notes and read and get ready for my classes...hey, we’ve all got work to do outside football. I’m not just the football coach here. Plus, kids get to see you in the classroom teaching history or economics and they realize you’re a normal person, you’re not just the crazy dude yelling on the field all the time.”
FOX 8 Football Friday starts with the regular season on September 6th.
