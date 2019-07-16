FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #38: Country Day HS Coach Joe Chango

“They weren’t real happy about it at the time. We were sitting at a diner in New Jersey when I told them and my mom didn’t reallly seem too happy about it and my father was thinking 'well, I didn’t need to send you to $50,000/year Tulane to be a teacher and coach but my dad was lucky enough that he got involved with coaching at the level and started that program in my town with his brother, my uncle, in 1966 whenever it was when they moved to Kenilworth but he was able to coach and was a business man, he went out and raised money, had a family - I mean, I’ve got four brothers, we were never wanting for anything, he took care of us. But he also had the opportunity to coach so he knew, he knew once you get bit by that bug what it is like. So I think...they weren’t disappointed or unhappy. I think they would have liked if I had taken the path I had originally picked out which was to be a lawyer, run for governor one day but I think now they now that i took the path that I was supposed to take and they’ve seen the effect i’ve had on kids in my career and the way my players and I react and I think now my father thinks that If I had done something else, it would have been a waste.”