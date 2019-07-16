FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #39: LSU at SEC Media Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s 2019 football season kicked off in earnest Monday at SEC Media Days. Expectations are high entering Ed Orgeron’s third season as head coach. The latest FOX 8 Overtime podcast delves into the big takeaways from the Tigers’ first chance to make a statement and what lies ahead in the fall.
Chris Hagan on Joe Burrow returning as starting quarterback:
“This is a guy that wasn’t sure if he ever was going to be a starting quarterback, let alone for a team that is supposed to be as good as LSU can be this year so he is fully embracing it and it is a rare opportunity, not just because these opportunities, unfortunately, seem a little more rare for LSU these days but just because the college football landscape being the way it is and it’s very top heavy when you look at Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. LSU is hoping to break into that and Joe Burrow could be the guy to lead them into that.”
Hagan on LSU’s projection of 9.5 wins according to ESPN’s Football Power Index:
“I’m going to go over. I think LSU is a very talented team. I think they can hit ten wins, especially if we’re including a bowl game. You look at the schedule and I think Texas is going to tell us a lot. I think Texas, if you’re talking about being under at nine or over at ten, I think that could be that win. I think if they beat Texas, there’s not a whole lot on the schedule that would scare me if I’m an LSU fan.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.