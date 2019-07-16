JPSO: Volunteer baseball coach accused of sexually abusing juveniles

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A volunteer baseball coach associated with a Metairie playground is accused of sexually abusing juveniles and was arrested Saturday (July 13), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The earliest charge dates back to 1994.
William Carter Mehrhoff, 49, of Metairie, knew at least one of his victims through the Lakeshore Playground, where he was a volunteer coach, JPSO said. Investigators said Mehrhoff went by the name “Coach Carter,” and is accused of inappropriately touching the victim in 2014 or 2015.
The victim was 10 years old at the time and Mehrhoff was his assistant coach, JPSO said. The boy and his family were visiting Mehrhoff’s home in Metairie when the boy got tired. Investigators said the victim went into a bedroom to lay down, when Mehrhoff laid down with him and touched him inappropriately.
After the victim spoke out about the abuse, JPSO got a warrant and arrested Mehrhoff at his home Saturday.
A second victim came forward after learning of Mehrhoff’s arrest and reported he had also been abused by him multiple times, between 1994 and 1994, JPSO said. He told investigators Mehrhoff touched him sexually and behaved inappropriately, starting when he was 10 years old and continuing until he was 14.
As of Tuesday afternoon, online court records show Mehrhoff is in custory of the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with sexual battery charges.
Anyone with information regarding any additional offenses Mehrhoff may have committed is asked to call Detective Jeff Jobin JPSO’s Juvenile Crimes Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
