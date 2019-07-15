Kelly Bryant is the new rockstar for the Missouri Tigers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kelly Bryant is all about second chances and he is embracing his newest opportunity with the Missouri Tigers.
Bryant transferred to Mizzou from Clemson after being benched early in the 2018 season. A difficult situation for Bryant, especially as Clemson moved on to a national championship run. Bryant had his choice of school’s to pick from, but eventually ended up selecting Missouri. A big reason why is quarterback Drew Lock was leaving campus and was about to be a high first round pick in the upcoming NFL draft and Bryant figured the same fate would await him.
