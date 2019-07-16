La. leaders hope national leaders will provide aid to seafood industry

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) - Leaders in St. Bernard Parish are in Washington D.C. Tuesday morning after declaring a state of emergency in June for the fishing industry.
They are pleading for federal aid.
Parish leaders hope this trip will help them get emergency funding for local fishermen because of toxic algae blooms.
As fishermen returned to their docks, they were hoping they would not see any evidence of the toxic algae blooms present before the storm, but that is not the case.
Some crab fishermen said they are still dumping hundreds of pounds of crab every haul, which translates to dollars they are constantly throwing away.
As some say they watch their livelihoods die on the dock, others are not holding out hope federal funding will come, and if it does, not soon enough.
”There's too many people and too much money, they're going to have to dish out so much money they're not going to give it to anyone, they're going to come up with an excuse,” said crabber Richard Stevens.
Parish leaders hope that is not the case. They plan to speak with White House staff and members from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in hopes they will approve federal disaster relief money.
