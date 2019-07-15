Mandeville woman dies in mobile home fire

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a mobile home fire that killed a woman in Mandeville, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
On July 13, the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home in the 1400 block of Penrose Street. Authorities discovered evidence that a fire had happened inside the home and contacted St. Tammany Fire District #4 to respond.
The body of an elderly female, who is believed to be the homeowner, was also found in a bedroom.
The woman’s identity and her cause of death is pending with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
According to investigators, the fire damage was just in the bedroom where the woman was found. Investigators also believe the fire self-extinguished.
They are looking into whether unsafe smoking practices were potential contributing factors.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), smoking was the leading cause of home fire deaths in the United States for the five-year period of 2012 to 2016. According to the NFPA’s statistics, 43 percent of smoking-related deaths were caused by fires that started in the living room; 34% were caused by fires that started in bedrooms.
