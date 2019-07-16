Mosquito control takes action to prevent population raise in flooded areas

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Mosquito control experts say the standing water from flooding could lead to a bad mosquito season, so crews in Jefferson Parish are stepping up treatment in flooded areas to control the population
After last week’s heavy rains, Jefferson Parish Mosquito Control experts said they’re worried about the flooding in low-lying areas, Steve Pavlovich, an insect expert, said.
“The areas of Jefferson Parish that we saw some flooding would be lower Lafitte, at Crown Point, and then some of the areas that border the marsh saw some limited flooding, and we’re concerned about those areas for potential mosquito production,” Pavlovich said.
However, he said some of the recent rains helped flush out certain areas.
“Other areas, because of that flooding, are going to leave some residual water behind as the floods go away, and that’ll cause, or potentially cause, some production in the mosquito breeding cycle,” Pavlovich said.
Councilman Ricky Templet sent a notice stating he contacted mosquito control to treat the flooded areas for the next 10 days.
“We’ve started increasing the amount of crews that are both doing inspections and larviciding. Specifically those areas, Lafitte, Crown Point, some of those areas border the marsh, as well as woodland sites, and are looking for breeding sites and are treating those breeding sites,” Pavlovich said
The amount of standing water that may breed mosquitoes has some residents at Pontiff Park worried, like Chris Gulotta.
“The catch basins not being cleaned, and everything else, I think it’s just going to get worse and worse, and they just need to continue with those evening sprayers, those truck sprayers," Gulotta said. “Mosquitos are a lot more dangerous than they were 30 years ago.”
Pavlovich said no samples of West Nile have been collected yet, but only time will tell how bad this season will be.
"We haven't yet seen the floods cause the initiation of the mosquito breeding cycle, but we anticipate that to be happening here in the next few days," Pavlovich said
While they’ve been targeting breeding grounds,Pavloch said they are also preemptively spraying in the marshy and woodland areas that saw flooding, in order to further decrease the adult population.
