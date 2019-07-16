Woman reported missing after Rolling Stones concert is safe, husband says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 50-year-old woman was reported missing after attending the Rolling Stones concert in New Orleans Monday night (July 15), according to NOPD. Her husband later said she is safe and the report was a mistake
Annie Wise was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near the Superdome, police said. According to Wise’s husband, the whole thing was a misunderstanding after Wise left the concert with a different group of friends than she came with.
The friends she came with became concerned, her husband said, and reported her missing.
NOPD said they did not suspect foul play, but said they could not confirm that she’d been found.
Anyone with information regarding Wise’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 504-658-6080.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.