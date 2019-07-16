QB position is the key to any team in the SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Find a winning team and you can bet there will be a successful player playing quarterback.
It is by far the most important position on the field. It doesn’t matter what league or what level, from pee wee football to the NFL, QB is the key, including the SEC.
“We have a lot of good quarterbacks in this league,” said Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. “I have seen the ups and the downs and while I want to be the best and most successful, I can honestly say I learned more from my mistakes than any success I have experienced on the field.”
Tuesday at SEC Media Days, four quarterbacks stepped into the spotlight again and talked about their play and how hard they have worked to get better in the hopes of leading their respective teams to victory in 2019.
